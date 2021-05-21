Fire erupts on boxship carrying 25 tons of nitric acid off Sri Lanka

A fire erupted on the 2,743 teu X-Press Pearl yesterday afternoon off Colombo. The ship, which was carrying around 25 tons of nitric acid among is cargoes, radioed for help and the Sri Lankan navy dispatched a number of vessels to douse the severe blaze at an anchorage 9.5 nautical miles from Colombo port. Owners X-Press Feeders had only taken delivery of this ship in February this year.

Sri Lankan authorities were able to board the ship last night and they have suggested the fire started from a reaction to the chemicals being transported on the boxship.

There have been no reports of injuries. Naval vessels remain in close proximity, dousing the ship.