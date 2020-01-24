Fire hits BW Dry Cargo’s first ship

A fire disabled a UK-flagged kamsarmax in the early hours of this morning off the Gulf of Aden. The fire was contained to the engine room of the BW Acorn , and was put out after three and a half hours. The ship will now likely head to a repair yard.

“Our captain and crew are safe and accounted for, and no injury was reported. The incident is under control, and we commend our crew for following established emergency response procedures. We will launch a full investigation the cause of the incident, but our immediate priorities are the safety of our crew and responders on the scene, and minimising any impact on the environment,” said Christian Bonfils, managing director of BW Dry Cargo.

The ship was the very first in the fleet when Andreas Sohmen-Pao decided to found BW Dry Cargo in 2016, bought from Orion Bulkers for $12m.