Fire hits Pemex offshore platform, three injured

Fire hits Pemex offshore platform, three injured

January 8th, 2020 Americas, Offshore 0 comments

Mexican state energy company Pemex has announced that a fire broke out on its Akal-C 6 platform yesterday, causing injury to three workers.

The fire was put out by the personnel on the platform about one hour later, with two OSVs near the platform also participated in the firefighting operations.

Pemex said activities have resumed on the platform while operations have now returned normal.

The company will start investigations into the cause of the incident.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.