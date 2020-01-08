Home Region Americas Fire hits Pemex offshore platform, three injured January 8th, 2020 Jason Jiang Americas, Offshore

Mexican state energy company Pemex has announced that a fire broke out on its Akal-C 6 platform yesterday, causing injury to three workers.

The fire was put out by the personnel on the platform about one hour later, with two OSVs near the platform also participated in the firefighting operations.

Pemex said activities have resumed on the platform while operations have now returned normal.

The company will start investigations into the cause of the incident.