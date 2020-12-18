AsiaOperations

Fire hits PIL vessel at Napier Port

Jason Jiang Jason JiangDecember 18, 2020
0 619 1 minute read
Fire and Emergency NZ

A fire broke out onboard 2011-built multi-purpose vessel Kota Bahagia while it was docking at Napier Port in New Zealand today.

The ship, operated by Singapore’s Pacific International Lines (PIL), was carrying general cargo, machinery and components. The fire started after an explosion occurred onboard the ship and the crew were forced to evacuate and were transferred to an isolated facility.

Around 60 local firefighters rushed to the site and managed to get the fire under control within a couple of hours. Currently, the crew are back on the ship and will be tested  for Covid-19 as a precautionary measure.

Operations at the port were halted when the fire started, and now limited bulk cargo operations have resumed.

New Zealand’s Transport Accident Investigation Commission has commenced an inquiry into the cause of a fire.

Tags
Jason Jiang Jason JiangDecember 18, 2020
0 619 1 minute read
Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button