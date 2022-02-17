EuropeOperations

Fire rips through car carrier, all 22 crew safely evacuate

All 22 crew onboard the Felicity Ace car carrier were evacuated yesterday after a fire ripped through one of the ship’s cargo decks while it was crossing the Atlantic Ocean near the Azores.

The Portuguese navy and four nearby merchant ships came to the rescue of the Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) vessel which was midway through a voyage taking German cars from Emden to Rhode Island when the blaze started.

The crew of the Felicity Ace left the ship on a lifeboat and were picked up by Resilient Warrior, a suezmax tanker operated by Greek company Polembros Shipping

The drifting car carrier is set to be towed to the nearest shelter. No details on how the fire broke out have been revealed yet.

