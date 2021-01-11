EuropePorts and Logistics

Fire rips through Cork grain facility

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJanuary 11, 2021
Shipping operations have resumed at the Port of Cork after the key Irish gateway suffered its third fire in four months over the weekend.

A huge fire ripped through a grain facility at the port’s Ringaskiddy deepwater facility on Saturday morning, leading to many fire crews working all weekend to get the blaze under control.

The R&H Hall grain storage facility is expected to be a total write-off from the fire.

Previous fires at the site related to a conveyor belt system on site where the wheels were rubbing up against the housing.

There were no casualties in this latest incident.

