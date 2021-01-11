Fire rips through Cork grain facility

Shipping operations have resumed at the Port of Cork after the key Irish gateway suffered its third fire in four months over the weekend.

A huge fire ripped through a grain facility at the port’s Ringaskiddy deepwater facility on Saturday morning, leading to many fire crews working all weekend to get the blaze under control.

The R&H Hall grain storage facility is expected to be a total write-off from the fire.

Previous fires at the site related to a conveyor belt system on site where the wheels were rubbing up against the housing.

There were no casualties in this latest incident.