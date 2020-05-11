Home Sector Shipyards Fire rips through repair yard in Indonesia May 11th, 2020 Sam Chambers Asia, Shipyards, Tankers

A ship in dry dock at Indonesian repair yard caught fire this morning in a dramatic accident that saw the inferno spread to a neighbouring ship.

Casualties are expected in the severe fire that broke out on the Jag Leela , a 21-year-old aframax tanker, which was under repair at Waruna Shipyard in Belawan, Medan.

Locals reported seeing thick black smoke on the aft of the Jag Leela followed by a series of explosions. Waruna owns both the shipyard as well as the tanker.

Fire engines and tugs were deployed to douse to the fire and while it is now under control, it has yet to be fully extinguished.