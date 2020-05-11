Fire rips through repair yard in Indonesia

May 11th, 2020 Asia, Shipyards, Tankers 0 comments

A ship in dry dock at Indonesian repair yard caught fire this morning in a dramatic accident that saw the inferno spread to a neighbouring ship.

Casualties are expected in the severe fire that broke out on the Jag Leela, a 21-year-old aframax tanker, which was under repair at Waruna Shipyard in Belawan, Medan.

Locals reported seeing thick black smoke on the aft of the Jag Leela followed by a series of explosions. Waruna owns both the shipyard as well as the tanker.

Fire engines and tugs were deployed to douse to the fire and while it is now under control, it has yet to be fully extinguished.

 

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

