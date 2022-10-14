ContainersMiddle EastOperations

Fire-struck boxship sinks in the Red Sea

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersOctober 14, 2022
The 2,007 teu TSS Pearl has sunk according to multiple reports. The ship suffered a major fire in the Red Sea last week, with all crew evacuated. Since then all vessel tracking services have been unable to provide updates on its whereabouts.

Cargo insurer WK Webster suggests the ship has sunk approximately 300 km southeast of Port Sudan with a number of containers floating at the site of the sinking.

Equasis lists the vessel as managed by UAE-based Tehama Shipping and owned by Rafidain Shipping.

