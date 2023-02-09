Fire under control at Iskenderun Port

Firefighting continued this morning at the severely damaged container terminal at Iskenderun in southern Turkey three days after the site was hit hard by a massive earthquake.

Turkey’s Maritime General Directorate yesterday announced that the fire at Iskenderun Limak Terminal had been brought under control after efforts from sea, air, and land. However, TV images this morning show there’s still plenty of dark plumes of smoke billowing from the terminal.

All cargo operations have been suspended at Iskenderun Limak Terminal and vessels are being diverted to the nearest terminal in the same region. As well as the severe fire, the site has suffered structural damage from the earthquake, and links to the port have also been damaged.

Danish carrier Maersk said that Iskenderun would remain closed until further notice. The company will hold containers in nearby ports and hubs for three weeks at no extra cost while it plans next steps and final deliveries.

Shipping lines are rallying to help out with more than 15,000 now reported killed from the earthquake. Japanese firms Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK) and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) have donated Y10m ($76,000) and Y3m respectively.