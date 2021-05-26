First commercial-scale offshore wind projects for US Pacific coast

The White House yesterday identified two areas off California that will be developed for wind energy generation, opening up the US Pacific Coast to its first commercial-scale offshore clean energy projects. These two areas could bring up to 4.6 GW of clean energy to the grid, enough to power 1.6m homes.

The Morro Bay 399 Area, roughly 399 square miles off California’s central coast, northwest of Morro Bay, will support 3 GW of offshore wind. The Department of the Interior is also advancing the Humboldt Call Area, located off northern California, as a potential wind energy area.

Because of the deep waters in these areas, floating offshore wind technology will be deployed. The US Department of Energy has invested more than $100m in R&D of this technology.

Yesterday’s announcement follows the Biden Administration’s May 11 approval of the first major offshore wind project in US waters off Massachusetts.

National Ocean Industries Association President Erik Milito said in a statement, “As new investments, new technologies, and new call areas come to fruition, the sky is the limit as to what American offshore wind can achieve.”