Gas

First direct shipment of Australian gas arrives in Europe

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersNovember 28, 2022
0 172 1 minute read
Woodside

The ongoing redrawing of the seaborne energy trading map in the wake of the war between Russia and Ukraine is making for some extraordinarily long journeys.

Woodside Energy Group announced today it has shipped an LNG cargo direct to Europe from Australia’s North West Shelf project for the first time

The 75,000 tonne cargo was delivered by Australia’s top independent gas producer to Uniper in Rotterdam yesterday.

“We continue to work on securing the much needed gas supply into Europe from reliable sources like Australia and thus helping to strengthen security of supply during the ongoing crisis triggered by the Russian war,” Uniper’s director LNG Andreas Gemballa said in a joint statement with Woodside.

The extreme demand for new sources of gas from all corners of the globe has seen rates for LNG carriers spike in recent months.

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersNovember 28, 2022
0 172 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button