First marine proton-exchange membrane fuel cell system under development



Oslo-based TECO 2030 has entered into a partnership agreement with hydrogen specialists AVL to develop the TECO Marine Fuel Cell, a hydrogen fuel cell system specifically designed for heavy-duty marine applications.

The two parties aim to market the first proton-exchange membrane fuel cell system specifically designed for heavy duty marine use, offering emission free propulsion by using hydrogen as fuel.

Proton-exchange membrane fuel cells (PEMFC), also known as polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) fuel cells, are a type of fuel cell being developed mainly for transport applications, as well as for stationary fuel-cell applications and portable fuel-cell applications.

The timeline for the project development is three years, and a letter of intent has already been signed for one hydrogen project in Europe.

“After having proven their usefulness in larger land vehicles, fuel cells will in the coming years play a key role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions from the marine industries,” Tore Enger, CEO of TECO 2030 said yesterday.

TECO 2030, a spinoff from the maritime service provider TECO Group, is an engineering and equipment development company focused on environmental solutions for the shipping industry.