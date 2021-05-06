First new LPG FFA trades completed

The first freight derivatives contract using the Baltic Exchange’s recently launched liquified petroleum gas (LPG) assessment (BLPG3) was traded by Gunvor and Vilma and cleared by CME Group last week. Clarksons Platou Futures brokered the trade. Providing a dollar per metric ton rate for cargoes of 44,000 metric tons moving from the US Gulf to Japan, BLGP3 is a daily assessment published by the Baltic Exchange and its panel of independent shipbrokers. We hope to see LPG mirror the success of FFAs in the dry bulk and tanker sectors



Christian Greenup, LNG and LPG derivatives broker at Clarksons Platou Futures said: “The BLPG3 route is a welcomed addition to the LPG derivatives market, enabling market participants to take a position in the growing Houston – Asia trade, where the liquidity around the dynamic take or pay FOB contracts out of the US Gulf have become a key driver in the global LPG trade of today.”

Baltic Exchange chief executive Mark Jackson said: “We’re backing the development of this new market and hope to see it mirror the success of FFAs in the dry bulk and tanker sectors. We have invested significant resources in achieving regulated status and will continue to ensure that our information is audited, verifiable and completely independent.”

The Baltic Exchange provides three daily assessments for the LPG market covering Middle East Gulf to Japan, US Gulf to Europe and US Gulf to Japan.