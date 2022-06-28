First production commences at Spruance Field in deepwater Gulf of Mexico

LLOG Exploration Company, a privately owned US exploration and production company focused on the deepwater Gulf of Mexico, has commenced production from Spruance Field, located in Ewing Bank blocks 877 and 921. The two-well subsea development is producing, in combination, approximately 16,000 barrels of oil per day and 13m cubic feet of gas per day via a 14-mile subsea tieback to the EnVen-operated Lobster platform in EW 873. First production was achieved less than three years after the initial exploratory discovery well was drilled.

The Spruance Field was initially discovered by LLOG and its partners in mid-2019 via a subsalt exploratory well, the EW 877 #1, which was drilled in 1,570 feet of water to a total depth of 17,000 feet and logged approximately 150 net feet of oil pay in multiple high-quality Miocene sands. A second well, the EW 921 #1, was drilled from the same surface location as the discovery well to a total depth of 16,600 feet in early October 2020. The well successfully delineated the main field pays and logged additional oil pay in the exploratory portion of the well, finding a total of over 200 net feet of oil.

LLOG is the operator of the Spruance Field and owns a 22.64% working interest with partners Ridgewood Energy (23.89%), EnVen (13.5%), Beacon Asset Holdings (11.61%), Houston Energy (11.2%), Red Willow (11.15%) and CL&F (6%).