First satellite-focused leasetech firm aims to disrupt equipment financing

A new company has been launched, aiming to revolutionise the way firms finance satellite telecommunications equipment. SatLease Capital is focused on both maritime and land enterprises by generating satellite equipment leasing transactions.

The Geneva-based firm said it is looking to fill a void in the current market by offering an all-in-one solution while traditional satellite service providers are not in a position to finance the equipment required by their customers. This is said to be the first ever independent satellite as a service solution brought to the service providers community.

“We recognised that there was a growing need not being met in the market,” said Erwan Emilian, SatLease Capital. “We’ve assembled an elite squad with global satellite and finance experience and expertise second to none, and have already started to finance both land-based and maritime satellite telecom equipment needs for customers around the world.”

Some of the SatLease Capital benefits include the ability for end-users to simplify the cost and process of utilising the very latest satellite telecommunications solutions by making fixed, regular payments instead of having to capitalise a large equipment purchase upfront. Additionally, any scheduled replacements or technology upgrades can be included in the lease, “ensuring that customers won’t miss out on features and efficiencies as technology advances,” the company said.