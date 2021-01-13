First Steamship joins Baurmarine pool

Baumarine by MaruKlav, the panamax pool managed by Klaveness and Marubeni, has welcomed Taiwan’s First Steamship as its latest member.

First Steamship has entered the 2013-built Ever Best , delivering it into the pool earlier this month.

Michael Jorgensen, managing director of Baumarine, said: “First Steamship is one of the long-standing owners in the industry, we are proud to have them as a part of the family and we will manage their asset as was it our own.”

The vessel had previously participated in a Marubeni pool between 2017 and 2019.

First Steamship’s COO commented: “We look forward to developing a close relationship with Baumarine by MaruKlav where the combined expertise from Klaveness and Marubeni has the potential to provide opportunities for higher earnings and greater flexibility towards her upcoming drydock in May.”