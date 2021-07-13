FIS debuts emissions derivatives offering

Freight Investor Services (FIS), the freight and bulk commodity derivatives broker, has announced that it is opening a new office in Copenhagen. This will become company’s trading hub for emissions-related derivatives which will be targeted at clients, including the shipping sector, who seek to manage their carbon emissions risk.

New carbon emissions legislation is set to impact shipping within the European Union shortly. European shipping will be included within the European emission trading scheme and will have to purchase allowances for emissions over a certain allocated threshold. It is expected that this scheme will also apply to external EU shipping companies that call at European ports.

John Banaszkiewicz, CEO of FIS, said: “We are building on FFAs to FFEs (Freight, Fuel, Emissions), so we can offer clients information and contracts for compulsory and voluntary carbon credits on top of our broad range of freight and commodity contracts.”