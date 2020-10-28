Greater ChinaTech

Five finalists ready to battle for the Captain’s Table trophy

October 28, 2020
The Captain’s Table, one of shipping’s pre-eminent pitch competitions, has announced the top five startups who will compete in the live pitch challenge on November 26 for a sizeable cash prize.

This year’s finalists are cybersecurity firm Cyberowl, mooring system specialist Digimoor, crew travel outlet Greywing, cargo tracker Virtual Control, and remote surveillance company Forecastle Shipping. They will make their pitches in a virtual event to six judges at the Hong Kong-convened event having been through a bootcamp, which starts tomorrow.

“We received many strong applications this year and it was hard to choose the top five. Eventually it boiled down to the nature of the problem the start-up was solving and the impact of the solution. Each of the finalists are solving a real industry problem and have a product that is ready to go to market. But, their fate is out of our hands now. Each team will have to convince our panel of captains that theirs is the solution which will power the future of maritime and logistics” said co-founder, Su Yin Anand.

Singaporean analytics firm Portcast was the winner of last year’s inaugural Captain’s Table challenge. 

