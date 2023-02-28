Five MSC ships detained in Australia in first two months of 2023

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) has issued a refusal of access direction notice the Liberian-flagged 1,732 teu containership MSC Kymea II from Australian ports for 90 days.

AMSA issued the notice following months of “sub-standard performance” from the ship’s operator, MSC Shipmanagement (MSC), including critical maintenance issues.

AMSA has detained nine MSC ships over the past two years, including five ships in 2023 alone. Many of these detentions showed systemic sub-standard maintenance practices onboard.

The AMSA inspection of the 2006-built MSC Kymea II found 21 deficiencies in total, including a defective free fall lifeboat steering system, defective fire safety systems, dangerously-stored flammable materials, and multiple wasted or missing railing safety chains used to prevent stevedores from falling from heights when lashing cargo.

Another MSC vessel inspected two weeks ago was found with a corroded fuel-oil tank air pipe, and the evidence suggests that the ship attempted to hide the seriousness of the defect from authorities by covering up the rusted pipe with canvas and painting over it.

“Ships should be on notice that this kind of repeated poor performance is not acceptable, and Australia will take action,” said AMSA executive director of operations Michael Drake.