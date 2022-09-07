Five New England states eye offshore wind projects

The US states of Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island have jointly issued a request for information (RFI) to solicit comments from stakeholders, electric transmission industry representatives, offshore wind developers and others regarding changes and upgrades to the regional electric transmission system needed to integrate the renewable energy resources, including offshore wind resources, into the New England bulk electric system. The participating states are also seeking comments on a conceptual framework for a multistate modular offshore wind integration plan.

In addition, the states seek comments on the best means to access federal funding, especially under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, for any projects that result from possible future procurements.

A study completed in 2020 indicated that as much as 5,800 MW of offshore wind additions have the potential to be interconnected into the existing grid without major new additional 345 kV reinforcements to the landside transmission system. Any significant quantity of offshore wind beyond that amount may not be able to interconnect into the regional grid without significant transmission upgrades. In addition, the most easily accessible interconnection points along the southern New England coast are already at or beyond their full capacity with those offshore wind projects under contract or review.

Experience has shown that the process of planning for, developing and building new transmission infrastructure takes many years. Therefore, to integrate significant additional amounts of renewable resources like offshore wind in the early 2030s and secure access to federal funding opportunities, the participating states said in the RFI that they must begin the process of identifying the most effective interconnection sites and begin planning and designing the transmission infrastructure necessary to permit offshore wind integration, avoid curtailments, maintain system reliability, meet state policy goals, and accomplish this in a cost-effective manner. This planning could include the possibility of states collaborating in a procurement of transmission resources associated with future renewable energy generation.