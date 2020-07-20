Fleet clear-out at Doriko

Packaged en bloc sales of bulk carriers are dominating headlines this summer as several shipowners clear out their older vessels, taking advantage of the positive drive in this segment.

This week South Korea’s Doriko is slashing its fleet significantly. Brokers note that the seven-ship strong outfit has let go of three out of five handysize bulkers to an undisclosed Vietnamese account, offloading the 35,100 dwt Great Ocean, Oriental Harmony and Polaris Melody.

No price is attached to this deal, but VesselsValue estimates the ships are worth around $8m each.

The sale leaves Doriko with one handymax, two handies, one post-panamax, and a vintage car carrier.