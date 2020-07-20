AsiaDry Cargo

Fleet clear-out at Doriko

Hans Thaulow Hans Thaulow July 20, 2020
Packaged en bloc sales of bulk carriers are dominating headlines this summer as several shipowners clear out their older vessels, taking advantage of the positive drive in this segment. 

This week South Korea’s Doriko is slashing its fleet significantly. Brokers note that the seven-ship strong outfit has let go of three out of five  handysize bulkers to an undisclosed Vietnamese account, offloading the 35,100 dwt Great Ocean, Oriental Harmony and Polaris Melody

No price is attached to this deal, but VesselsValue estimates the ships are worth around $8m each.

The sale leaves Doriko with one handymax, two handies, one post-panamax, and a vintage car carrier.    

