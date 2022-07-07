Fleet Management links with Marubeni for new shipmanagement unit in Singapore

Hong Kong’s Fleet Management has launched a new integrated shipmanagement business in Singapore in collaboration with MMSL, a Singapore subsidiary of Japanese conglomerate Marubeni.

The new unit, named MaruFleet Management, will provide dedicated shipmanagement services to MMSL with the aim of safeguarding Marubeni’s technical management performance and delivering more operational and quality control for all its owned tonnage, Fleet Management said.

The partnership between Fleet Management and Marubeni began in 2014 with MMSL’s first supramax bulker, which has subsequently expanded to seven ships as of early 2022.

“MMSL has 10 years of experience in own ship management, and now it’s time to step up to the next stage with MaruFleet to meet higher safety and environmental requirements,” said Tomohiro Endo, managing director of MMSL.

Fleet Management, part of the Hong Kong-based conglomerate Caravel Group, is the second-largest shipmanagement company in the world, managing more than 600 vessels. The company said the launch of MaruFleet is set to make it “the leading ship management company in Singapore in the coming months.”