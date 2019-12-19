Home Sector Gas Flex LNG carrier awarded new charter with Endesa December 20th, 2019 Grant Rowles Europe, Gas

John Fredriksen’s Flex LNG has entered into a time charter with Spain’s Endesa for 2018-built (Samsung) LNG carrier Flex Ranger .

The charter is for one year, and will commence in June 2020 after the expiry of an existing charter with Endesa’s parent company Enel. Endesa also has a one-year extension option available.

Øystein Kalleklev, chief executive officer of Flex LNG Management, commented: “We are pleased to announce that Endesa has elected to time charter Flex Ranger in direct continuation of our existing time charter with Enel when this expires in June next year. This charter party adds additional revenue backlog to a first class charter in line with our communicated strategy.”