Flex LNG carrier awarded new charter with Endesa

Flex LNG carrier awarded new charter with Endesa

December 20th, 2019 Europe, Gas 0 comments

John Fredriksen’s Flex LNG has entered into a time charter with Spain’s Endesa for 2018-built (Samsung) LNG carrier Flex Ranger.

The charter is for one year, and will commence in June 2020 after the expiry of an existing charter with Endesa’s parent company Enel. Endesa also has a one-year extension option available.

Øystein Kalleklev, chief executive officer of Flex LNG Management, commented: “We are pleased to announce that Endesa has elected to time charter Flex Ranger in direct continuation of our existing time charter with Enel when this expires in June next year. This charter party adds additional revenue backlog to a first class charter in line with our communicated strategy.”

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2018. All rights reserved. SG.