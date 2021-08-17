Flex LNG seals charter extension

John Fredriksen’s Flex LNG has secured a charter extension with an undisclosed energy major for the 174,000 cu m LNG carrier Flex Amber .

An option was declared in August, extending the variable rate time charter by an additional one year. The time charter for the 2020-built vessel was originally due to expire in the third quarter of 2021 and will now expire in the third quarter of 2022. The charterer has the option to extend the time charter by an additional one year.

Since April 2021, the Flex LNG has secured long-term time charter contracts for six vessels with aggregate firm periods of 20 years, with charterer’s options which could extend this to 40 years.