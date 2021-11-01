Flex LNG seals pair of charters

John Fredriksen’s Flex LNG has agreed time charters with an undisclosed energy major for 173,400 cu m LNG carriers, Flex Resolute and Flex Courageous.

The duo, built in 2020 and 2019, respectively, has been fixed for a minimum firm period of three years with the option to extend each ship by two additional two-year periods, bringing their total charters to seven years.

The vessels will be delivered during the first quarter of 2022 in direct continuation of their existing charters.

Since April Flex LNG has secured long term fixed hire employment for eight, possibly nine of its ships.

Øystein M Kalleklev, CEO of Flex LNG Management, commented: “Our firm contract backlog is now about 33 years with a further 36 years of optional backlog. This highlights the attractiveness of owning and operating highly efficient ships with significantly lower carbon footprint than the older generation ships.”