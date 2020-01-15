Flex LNG secures contract extension

January 15th, 2020 Europe, Gas 0 comments

John Fredriksen’s Flex LNG has secured an extension of the time-charter agreement for 173,400 cu m LNG carrier Flex Enterprise.

The firm period under the time charter has been extended to the first quarter 2021, and the charterer also has further extension options.

“We are happy to announce another time charter extension, this time for Flex Enterprise. Flex LNG Fleet Management took over ship management responsibilities for this ship in November 2019 so we are particularly pleased that the charterer has elected to extend this time charter,” said Øystein M. Kalleklev, CEO of Flex LNG Management.

Flex LNG currently owns a fleet of three LNG carriers with another seven on order at Korean shipyards DSME and Hyundai Heavy.

 

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

