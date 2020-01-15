Home Sector Gas Flex LNG secures contract extension January 15th, 2020 Jason Jiang Europe, Gas

John Fredriksen’s Flex LNG has secured an extension of the time-charter agreement for 173,400 cu m LNG carrier Flex Enterprise.

The firm period under the time charter has been extended to the first quarter 2021, and the charterer also has further extension options.

“We are happy to announce another time charter extension, this time for Flex Enterprise. Flex LNG Fleet Management took over ship management responsibilities for this ship in November 2019 so we are particularly pleased that the charterer has elected to extend this time charter,” said Øystein M. Kalleklev, CEO of Flex LNG Management.

Flex LNG currently owns a fleet of three LNG carriers with another seven on order at Korean shipyards DSME and Hyundai Heavy.