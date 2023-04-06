FLNG sector EPC spend forecast at $35bn by 2027

The floating liquefied natural gas sector is poised for $35bn in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract awards through to the end of 2027.

In view of FLNG investments last year and planned investments expected between 2023 and 2027, energy market research and consultancy firm Westwood estimated 18.3 mtpa of additional FLNG capacity to come on stream by 2027, with an associated EPC award value of $13bn. A further 36.5 mtpa capacity is anticipated onstream after 2027 from FLNG units sanctioned through the end of 2027, with an EPC value of $22bn.

Although FLNGs offer cost efficiencies compared to onshore LNG alternatives, operators have typically opted to wait for favourable conditions to progress these multi-billion-dollar projects. With gas prices hitting record highs in 2022 and Europe striving to reduce dependence on Russian pipeline gas imports, the time is nigh for the stuttering FLNG industry to fully bloom, noted Westwood.

Africa will account for 56% of the additional FLNG capacity onstream over the 2023–27 period. Four FLNG units destined for the region are currently under construction/reactivation. The Golar LNG-owned Golar Gimi FLNG unit destined for BP’s Tortue project offshore Mauritania is scheduled to be the first unit delivered in the region over the forecast period and will commence production in 4Q 2023. However, the first LNG cargo exported is not expected until 1Q 2024. The Eni-owned Tango FLNG unit purchased from Exmar in 2022 is scheduled to start up in December 2023 at the Marine XII block offshore the Republic of Congo, while a second FLNG unit currently being constructed by Wison Heavy Industry is expected to be installed in the same block by 2025. Other projects are set for Gabon, Nigeria, Mozambique and offshore Senegal and Mauritania.

In the Americas, several projects are in planning in the US and Canada, with the latter, however, not expected to kick off commercial production before 2028. In other regions, FLNG units are being considered for Chevron’s Leviathan gas field offshore Israel and Transborder Energy’s LNG project offshore Australia.

Only five FLNG units with a combined capacity of 12.1 mtpa are in service worldwide, nearly 12 years after Shell gave the green light on its Prelude FLNG off northwest Australia.