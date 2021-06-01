Floatel International awarded Asia Pacific contract

Offshore accommodation provider Floatel International has been awarded a new contract by an undisclosed client in Asia Pacific.

The contract is for the 2016-built semisub vessel Floatel Triumph , which was recently chosen by Shell to support its operations in the Philippines.

The new three-month charter is scheduled to commence in the second half of 2022, Floatel International said Tuesday.

The Floatel Triumph wil will also support Denmark’s Ørsted in constructing its Greater Changhua 1 & 2a offshore wind farms, located some 35-60 km offshore Taiwan.

Floatel International owns and operates five semi-submersible accommodation vessels.