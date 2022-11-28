Floatel International gets another Equinor charter extension

Floatel International has secured another contract extension from Norway’s Equinor for the Floatel Superior .

The Oslo-based offshore accommodation platform operator said the new deal would see the 2010-built semisub flotel continue to work at the Grane field in the Norwegian North Sea until March 31, 2023.

Equinor, who extended the charter in October until the end of this year, has further extension options.

Floatel International recently fixed the same unit to another Norwegian operator, Vår Energi. The vessel will provide accommodation services for the Balder HAP project in Norway from the second quarter of 2023 for a three-month firm period with options to extend.