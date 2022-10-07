EuropeOffshore

Floatel International seals Equinor contract extension

Adis AjdinOctober 7, 2022
Offshore accommodation vessel owner Floatel International has secured another contract extension from Equinor for the Floatel Superior.

The 2010-built semisubmersible unit will continue to provide offshore accommodation services at the Grane field in the Norwegian North Sea until the end of this year.

The vessel was last month extended until November 15, together with the 2015-built Floatel Endurance, which is working at the Johan Sverdrup field.

Floatel International owns and operates five semisub flotels built between 2010 and 2016. Financial details for the latest deal have not been disclosed.

