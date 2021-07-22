Floatel International seals Equinor contract in Brazil

Offshore accommodation platform operator Floatel International has been awarded a contract by Equinor Brasil to provide maintenance and safety unit services alongside the Peregrino floating production storage and offloading unit (FPSO) offshore Brazil.

The contract is for the 2013-built semisub vessel Floatel Victory , expected to commence on site in the third quarter of 2021 and last for six months.

Equinor has options to extend the charter after the firm period.

Floatel International owns and operates five semisub accommodation vessels. Earlier this month, the company landed a contract with Inpex for the 2016-built Floatel Triumph at the Ichthys field in Australia.