Floatel International wins accommodation vessel contract with Vår Energi

Oslo-based offshore accommodation platform operator Floatel International has landed a contract with pure-play Norwegian operator Vår Energi for the Floatel Superior .

The 2010-built semisubmersible vessel will provide accommodation services for the Balder HAP project in Norway.

The unit is currently working for Equinor at the Grane field in the Norwegian North Sea. The new contract should start in the second quarter of 2023 for a three-month firm period with options to extend.

Vår Energi has also been granted an option, exercisable before the end of the first quarter of 2023, to utilise the flotel on the Norwegian continental shelf for four to ten months with commencement early in the second quarter of 2024.