Floatel International wins Inpex contract in Australia

Offshore accommodation platform operator Floatel International has been awarded a contract by Inpex to provide offshore accommodation and related services at the Ichthys field in Australia.

The contract is for the 2016-built semisub vessel Floatel Triumph , which was also recently chosen by energy majors Shell, Chevron and Ørsted for their operations in the Philippines, the US Gulf of Mexico and Taiwan, respectively.

The charter will commence in mid-2022 and will last for up to approximately two months. The company anticipates the work will involve some 40-55 Australian offshore positions with a locally provided marine crew and catering services during the execution of the work.