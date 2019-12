Home Sector Offshore Floatel secures new contract from Ineos December 31st, 2019 Jason Jiang Europe, Offshore

Offshore accommodation platform operator Floatel has been awarded a contract from UK-based oil and gas company Ineos for the deployment of its semi-submersible vessel Floatel Victory at the Unity platform in the North Sea.

The contract is for a period of four month plus options starting around May 1, 2020.

Floatel owns a fleet of five offshore accommodation vessels.