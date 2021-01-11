Floatel secures three contracts

Swedish accommodation platform operator Floatel has secured three contracts for operations on the Norwegian continental shelf.

One of the contracts was awarded by Var Energi for a period of three months plus options, while the other two contracts are with Equinor for operations at Breidablikk and John Sverdrup Phase 2 from April 2022 for a period of five to eight months. The vessels for the contracts have yet to be nominated.

Floatel International owns and operates five semi-submersible accommodation vessels.

Last week, the company sealed a collateral discharge agreement with lenders which it says will enhance its ability to sign and deliver new assignments as well as secure the future of the business.