EuropeOffshore

Floatel secures three contracts

Jason Jiang Jason JiangJanuary 11, 2021
0 81 Less than a minute

Swedish accommodation platform operator Floatel has secured three contracts for operations on the Norwegian continental shelf.

One of the contracts was awarded by Var Energi for a period of three months plus options, while the other two contracts are with Equinor for operations at Breidablikk and John Sverdrup Phase 2 from April 2022 for a period of five to eight months. The vessels for the contracts have yet to be nominated.

Floatel International owns and operates five semi-submersible accommodation vessels.

Last week, the company sealed a collateral discharge agreement with lenders which it says will enhance its ability to sign and deliver new assignments as well as secure the future of the business. 

Tags
Jason Jiang Jason JiangJanuary 11, 2021
0 81 Less than a minute
Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button