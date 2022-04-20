Floating dock tilts and nearly sinks in Japan

A floating dock nearly sank after listing heavily and tilting in Saka town, Hiroshima Prefecture, on Tuesday morning.

According to the local authorities, the incident involving a 55 m long and 34 m wide dock for inspection and maintenance of ships was reported at around 08.00 hrs local time.

Although the floating dock has tilted greatly and half of it is submerged in the sea, the Japan Coast Guard said it is currently stable and there is no danger of further tilting and sinking. A small amount of oil leaked into the sea, but measures were taken to prevent it from spreading.

The authorities are investigating the cause of the accident, and full-scale restoration work is expected to take place after April 20, according to local media. No injuries have been reported.