Floating Energy Allyance pledges nearly 4,000 new jobs in ScotWind bid

Proposals for a floating offshore wind farm could create 3,900 jobs in Scotland at the peak of manufacturing and construction, if successful in a leasing round for the rights to develop new offshore wind projects in Scottish waters.

The figures have been published by Floating Energy Allyance (FEA), a partnership including Germany’s BayWa r.e., Belgium’s Elicio, and floating wind technology developer BW Ideol.

The group is one of 74 bidders in the ScotWind leasing round run by Crown Estate Scotland, which closed on July 16, and is committed to manufacturing the project’s floating concrete foundations at a port location in Scotland.

The employment projections have been developed by independent economic consultancy Biggar Economics.

Gordon MacDougall, managing director of Baywa r.e UK, said: “Floating Energy Allyance is focused on being at the vanguard of the development of floating wind in Scotland and fully committed to maximising the opportunities for the Scottish supply chain if successful in ScotWind.

“At the heart of that pledge is our commitment to the manufacture of 100% of our concrete foundations at a port location in Scotland. This would drive the majority of the 3,900 jobs created by one of our projects at the peak of construction.

“We would also invest in a new Floating Energy Allyance Supply Chain Fund to support as many Scottish companies as possible to compete for work across all phases of our project.”

Crown Estate Scotland will announce the successful applicants in early 2022.