EuropeOffshoreRenewables

Floating Energy Allyance pledges nearly 4,000 new jobs in ScotWind bid

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinSeptember 14, 2021
0 0 1 minute read

Proposals for a floating offshore wind farm could create 3,900 jobs in Scotland at the peak of manufacturing and construction, if successful in a leasing round for the rights to develop new offshore wind projects in Scottish waters.

The figures have been published by Floating Energy Allyance (FEA), a partnership including Germany’s BayWa r.e., Belgium’s Elicio, and floating wind technology developer BW Ideol.

The group is one of 74 bidders in the ScotWind leasing round run by Crown Estate Scotland, which closed on July 16, and is committed to manufacturing the project’s floating concrete foundations at a port location in Scotland.

The employment projections have been developed by independent economic consultancy Biggar Economics.

Gordon MacDougall, managing director of Baywa r.e UK, said: “Floating Energy Allyance is focused on being at the vanguard of the development of floating wind in Scotland and fully committed to maximising the opportunities for the Scottish supply chain if successful in ScotWind.

“At the heart of that pledge is our commitment to the manufacture of 100% of our concrete foundations at a port location in Scotland. This would drive the majority of the 3,900 jobs created by one of our projects at the peak of construction.

“We would also invest in a new Floating Energy Allyance Supply Chain Fund to support as many Scottish companies as possible to compete for work across all phases of our project.”

Crown Estate Scotland will announce the successful applicants in early 2022.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinSeptember 14, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button