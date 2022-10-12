Floating offshore wind pipeline hits 185 GW mark

Floating offshore wind project pipeline has more than doubled in the past 12 months in terms of capacity worldwide, from 91 GW a year ago to 185 GW, new research published by RenewableUK shows.

According to the report, the number of projects has increased globally during that time from 130 to 230. The pipeline includes operational projects, under construction, consented to, in the planning system, or at an early stage of development.

The UK is maintaining its global lead, with a pipeline much larger than any other country. The country’s pipeline has increased from 23 GW a year ago to over 33 GW, and from 29 projects to 51, which are being developed in the North Sea, Celtic Sea and the North Atlantic Ocean.

Within the global 185 GW pipeline, 121 MW is fully commissioned over 9 projects in 7 countries. 96 MW is under construction, 288 MW is consented or in the pre-construction phase, 31 GW is in planning or has a lease agreement and 153 GW is in early development or is in the leasing process.

107 GW of floating capacity is being developed in Europe, with 33.3 GW of the global floating portfolio being in the UK, of which 29 GW is in Scottish waters.

Outside Europe, leasing areas off the west coast of the US, project proposals off the southeast coast of Australia, and South Korea make up the majority of the rest of the capacity.

The report stated that by the end of 2030, floating wind capacity could reach 11 GW in the UK, 31 GW in Europe and 41 GW globally.

It also noted that demand for floating foundations is expected to ramp up fast, with the potential for nearly 1,000 floating foundations to be installed in UK waters by the end of 2030. Globally 3,200 floating foundations could be installed by the end of the decade.