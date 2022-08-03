FMC unveils plan for data collection initiative mandated by the Ocean Shipping Reform Act

The US Federal Maritime Commission is seeking public comments on its proposed plan for gathering import and export information from vessel-operating common carriers that is required under the Ocean Shipping Reform Act of 2022 (OSRA).

The law mandates that the FMC collect and publish total import and export tonnage and the total loaded and empty 20-foot equivalent units (TEU) per vessel of vessels calling the US, with all necessary information to be provided by the carriers. The Commission will report this information each quarter.

The agency proposes to collect the required information monthly from common carriers that transport 1,500 or more TEUs per month (laden and/or empty) in or out of US ports in international common carriage.

Approximately 70 of the 154 currently registered vessel-operating common carriers transport 1,500 or more TEUs per month. Implementing the proposed approach will enable the FMC to capture in excess of 99% of imported and exported containerised cargo. The Commission will be able to access information for the less than 1% of remaining data if circumstances deem it necessary to do so.

Once the request for public comment is published in the Federal Register, interested parties will have 60 days to share their views with the Commission.

This call for public comment is the latest action the Commission has taken to meet the requirements and deadlines established by OSRA.