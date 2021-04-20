Middle EastPorts and LogisticsTankers

Force majeure declared at Libya’s Hariga port

Libya’s National Oil Corp (NOC) declared force majeure on Monday on exports from the port of Hariga and said it could extend the measure to other facilities due to a budget dispute with the country’s central bank.

The Hariga news sees Libyan oil output slump below 1m barrels a day. Hariga port, located in the east of the country, has a crude oil export capacity of 120,000 barrels per day.

Libya’s oil exports have been hampered for many years due to civil war. 

