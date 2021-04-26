Force majeure declared at Total’s Mozambique LNG

French energy group Total has declared force majeure at Mozambique LNG due to unstable situation in the north of the Cabo Delgado province.

The company has withdrawn all Mozambique LNG project personnel from the Afungi site, following numerous insurgents attacks on the town of Palma, close to the project site.

“Total expresses its solidarity with the government and people of Mozambique and wishes that the actions carried out by the government of Mozambique and its regional and international partners will enable the restoration of security and stability in Cabo Delgado province in a sustained manner,” the company said in a statement on Monday.

Total operates Mozambique LNG with a 26.5% interest, acquired from Anadarko in 2019, alongside ENH Rovuma Área Um (15%), Mitsui (20%), ONGC (10%), Beas Rovuma Energy Mozambique (10%), BPRL Ventures(10%), and PTTEP (8.5%)

The project started with the discovery of a vast quantity of natural gas off the coast of northern Mozambique in 2010, leading to a $20 bn final investment decision in 2019. The project is due to deliver LNG in 2024.

The force majeure authorises Total to call off contractors, which includes $6bn deal won by McDermott, Saipem and Chiyoda JV.