Foresight snaps up another VLGC

Ravi Mehrotra’s Foresight Group has acquired 2009-built 80,800 cbm VLGC Progress from Belgium’s Transpetrol Maritime Services, according to brokers.

Both Clarksons and Seasure Shipbroking have reported that Foresight has paid in the region of $50m for the vessel, which has a market value of $49.04m on VesselsValue.

The sale leaves TransPetrol with two VLGCs in its fleet of nine vessels.

For Foresight the Progress will join the company’s other VLGCs, the 2008-built 83,800 cbm Sarv Shakti and 2008-built 80,186 cbm Surya Veerya. The Sarv Shakti (formerly Providence) was acquired earlier this year from Norway’s Avance Gas.