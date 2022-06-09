Former Amazon executive Dave Clark to head up Flexport

San Francisco-based freight forwarding and customs brokerage Flexport has appointed former Amazon top executive Dave Clark as its new chief executive officer and board member.

Clark is set to join on September 1 and act as co-CEO with Flexport founder Ryan Petersen for six months, after which the latter will take the newly created executive chairman role.

He will join Flexport as CEO of Worldwide Consumer at Amazon, the division that owns the technology and the customer experience for Amazon.com. Clark joined Amazon in 1999, and during his 23-year tenure, he worked his way from their MBA program all the way to the CEO position.

Flexport grew its revenue from $2m in 2014 to $3.3bn in 2021 and has a revenue forecast of close to $5bn for this year.

“We’re just getting started with our mission of advancing the global supply chain for the benefit of all. The opportunity for Flexport grows bigger every day. Dave’s experience as Amazon’s CEO of Worldwide Consumer, building it into the technology and supply chain juggernaut it is today, will get us there,” said Flexport founder and CEO Petersen.