Former Borr Drilling boss Simon Johnson takes the helm at Seadrill

Offshore driller Seadrill has appointed Simon Johnson as the company’s new president and chief executive officer to replace Stuart Jackson with immediate effect.

“On behalf of the Board of Seadrill, I would like to thank Stuart for his contribution in guiding the company through its Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization. These have been difficult times and we appreciate his work in keeping the company operating in a safe and effective manner,” said Julie Robertson, Seadrill’s chairman and former executive chairman, president, and CEO of rig rival Noble.

Johnson has worked internationally for the past 25 years for a number of publicly listed offshore drilling contractors, including Diamond Offshore, Seadrill, Noble Corporation and most recently as CEO of Borr Drilling. “As someone who was at the very beginning of the Seadrill story, I am proud to return in a leadership role and look forward to working with our shareholders, employees, customers and vendors to re-launch our investment proposition with a laser focus on value creation,” he asserted.

Seadrill, founded in 2005 by Norwegian tycoon John Fredriksen, emerged from bankruptcy protection earlier this year after restructuring its debt for the second time in less than three years. The company owns and operates 32 rigs.