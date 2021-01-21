Former Chinese shipbuilding supremo Hu Wenming arrested for corruption

The Supreme People’s Procuratorate of China has decided to officially arrest Hu Wenming, former leader of China’s state run shipbuilding giants, for criminal activities relating to corruption.

Hu has been under criminal investigation since March 2020 after he left his position of chairman at CSIC due to retirement. In January, Hu was expelled by Chinese Communist Party.

Hu had been the most powerful man in China’s shipbuilding industry over the past seven years. He started out from Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) and was appointed as chairman of CSSC in 2012 and chairman of CSIC in 2015 in state-owned enterprise management swaps arranged by the central government.