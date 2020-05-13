Former CSSC and CSIC chairman under investigation for corruption

May 13th, 2020 Greater China, Shipyards 0 comments

China’s anti-corruption watchdog Central Commission for Discipline Inspection has announced that Hu Wenming, former chairman of both CSSC and CSIC, is under investigation for alleged serious criminal activities.

Hu, 63, had been the most powerful man in China’s shipbuilding industry over the past seven years. He started out from Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) and was appointed as chairman of CSSC in 2012 and chairman of CSIC in 2015 in state-owned enterprise management swaps arranged by the central government.

CSIC announced in September last year that Hu ceased to be the chairman of the group due to retirement.

CSSC and CSIC are currently in a merger process. The new entity China Shipbuilding Group is led by Lei Fanpei.

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

