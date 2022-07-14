AsiaGas

Former Fearnleys and Avance Gas boss Sørensen to join BW LPG

Oslo-listed BW LPG has hired the former Fearnleys and Avance Gas chief executive, Kristian Sørensen.

Sørensen will join the Singapore-based shipowner in September as head of strategy and deputy CEO.

“Kristian is a respected leader in the maritime sector. We look forward to tapping into his knowledge and valuable experience to further strengthen our market-leading position,” said Anders Onarheim, BW LPG CEO.

Sørensen joined Avance Gas in April 2021, after serving as CEO of the Oslo-based shipbroker Fearnleys. He left the John Fredriksen-controlled VLGC player in March this year with immediate effect.

