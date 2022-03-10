Former Frontline boss Macleod set to join Norden board

Robert Hvide Macleod, former chief executive of John Fredriksen’s tanker firm Frontline, is set to join the board of directors of Danish shipowner Norden.

He is most likely to replace Tom Intrator, an independent board member since 2017, who has chosen not to stand for re-election later this month.

Macleod was Frontline’s CEO between November 2014 and October 2020, taking over from Jens Martin Jensen, who recently returned as a board member. Before joining Frontline, Macleod had been with Maersk and Glencore, after which he set up his own company, Highland Tankers.

Macleod is the current chairman of Hans Hvide & Co and HVPD. He is also a board member at several other companies, including Aquaship, Green Transition Holding and EnergyNest.

Norden’s annual general meeting will take place on March 24. Its current board, chaired by Klaus Nyborg, also stands for re-election.