Former Grindrod Shipping boss Martyn Wade joins Lauritzen Bulkers’ board

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinSeptember 1, 2022
1 minute read

Former Grindrod Shipping chief executive officer Martyn Wade has been announced as a new member of the board of directors at Danish shipowner Lauritzen Bulkers.

The industry veteran with 44 years of international shipping experience has worked for vessel owners, operators, and shipbrokers in London, Johannesburg, New York, and Singapore.

Wade was CEO of Grindrod Shipping from 2017 until he retired just months before the Singapore-based dry bulk player received a non-binding takeover offer from London-listed Taylor Maritime Investments (TMI).

Prior to joining Grindrod, Wade worked for Van Ommeren, Simpson Spence and Young, Clipper Bulk and HSBC Shipping Services and is currently a board member of the United Kingdom Freight Demurrage and Defence Association.

“We are pleased to have a capacity as Martyn on the board of Lauritzen Bulkers. He brings vast industry experience and knowledge which I am sure will benefit us in the continuous development of the company”, said Kristian Mørch, chairman of Lauritzen Bulkers.

