Former Maersk executive accused in Petrobras corruption case

Brazilian prosecutors have pressed charges against two people, including a former Maersk executive, for their alleged involvement in a scheme to obtain confidential market information from Petrobras to benefit Maersk, Reuters reports.

The case is part of Operation Car Wash, an investigation started in 2014 into corruption activities involving Brazil’s state oil company Petrobras.

According to a statement from prosecutors, former Maersk executive Viggo Andersen was involved in a scheme to bribe a Petrobras executive through an intermediary in exchange for privileged information that would benefit Maersk. It is alleged Andersen would then inflate contract prices with Petrobras with the scheme leading to at least $31.7m in losses for Petrobras.

Andersen, who left Maersk in 2017, has denied the accusations.

Operation Car Wash has been the downfall of numerous business executives and national politicians in Brazil, as well as executives of several foreign contractor firms. At least eleven other countries have been involved.